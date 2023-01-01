We all need a place to relax after work, so why not do it with a drink in your hand? Join us for Happy Hour every weekday from 5pm-7pm!
Our local music scene is popping and we wanted to showcase some of the best talent around. Come by on Thursday evenings to enjoy live music. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new favorite band!
What bar would be complete without a few games to blow off steam? After you grab a drink, feel free to ask any of our staff to borrow a pool cue or set of darts and play away!
Add a description about your food
Add a description about your beer
Hoppy with a sweet aftertaste
Heavy with a hint of chocolate
Add a description about this item
Add a description about your wine
Notes of chocolate, blackberry jam, black cherries
Notes of fresh citrus, pineapple, honeysuckle
Front of house and prep positions available.
Get on down to the pub for a drink and some pub grub!
Sunday - Thursday: 1pm - 12pm
Friday - Saturday: 1pm - Late
Kitchen closes at 9pm everyday
The Plough Sipson
239 Sipson Road, Hillingdon, West Drayton, UB7 0HW, United Kingdom
